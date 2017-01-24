ESMA voices concerns about CCP equivalence

Maijoor used his keynote address at the PRIME Finance Annual Conference at The Hague in the Netherlands this week to raise concerns about the way the EU has adopted its “third country policies” for OTC derivatives regulation.In particular he raised concerns on “the equivalence approach” as presently ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.