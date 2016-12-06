The covered bond squeeze has legs

At the end of last week €22bn of covered bonds had been issued so far this year, representing almost a fifth of this year’s expected supply. Despite that rush of supply the market has held up well with virtually all deals now trading tighter than reoffer.Canadian ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.