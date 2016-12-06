Banca Transilvania swoops as Profi buyout loan launches

Two banks have joined as earlybird lenders ahead of leads launching the deal this week. A bank meeting will take place in Bucharest next week on Tuesday and the deal is expected to close in the first quarter.The loan follows Mid Europa Partners, a London based ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.