Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EDP slips into crossover stream

Energias de Portugal drove into the euro bond market on Tuesday with a €600m long six year transaction that tapped into investors’ taste for crossover credit.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:15 PM
The Baa3/BB+/BBB- rated issuer announced the benchmark long six year transaction on Tuesday morning. So far this year, crossover credits such as Telecom Italai and Cellnex Telecom have proven very popular with investors, typically offering the shorter dated deals that accounts have favoured this month while adding lashings ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,940.33 44 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 8,642.90 35 7.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,900.99 32 5.88%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,182.44 32 5.27%
5 Credit Suisse 5,391.91 30 4.59%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,899.30 12 10.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,770.97 7 10.44%
3 Citi 1,702.87 11 6.41%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,477.67 11 5.57%
5 JPMorgan 1,333.78 6 5.02%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 3,285.81 8 8.84%
2 BNP Paribas 3,005.67 13 8.09%
3 Citi 2,347.64 13 6.32%
4 Credit Suisse 2,261.58 8 6.09%
5 Mizuho 2,130.56 8 5.73%