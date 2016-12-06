Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European HY deaf to US ‘no premium on default’ language

While fund managers and issuer law firms in the US go to war over protection covenants for high yield investors, European market participants are intent on dodging a major conflict. But advisers say bond buyers should check the fine print in Europe, too.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:15 PM

“Whether from sponsors or corporates, I cannot see any further erosion of investor protection terms in the European high yield bond market,” said a partner at a law firm in London.

In the past two weeks, he has participated in some of the key deals opening the high yield market ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,492.11 46 8.82%
2 UniCredit 18,866.65 83 8.54%
3 HSBC 16,021.11 53 7.25%
4 BNP Paribas 13,418.92 90 6.07%
5 Credit Suisse 13,152.31 32 5.95%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%