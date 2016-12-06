European HY deaf to US ‘no premium on default’ language

“Whether from sponsors or corporates, I cannot see any further erosion of investor protection terms in the European high yield bond market,” said a partner at a law firm in London.In the past two weeks, he has participated in some of the key deals opening the high yield market ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.