TP Icap finds replacement for COO Pigaga

TP Icap, the interdealer brokerage arising from the recently merged Tullett Prebon and Icap, has made its first senior hire of the year, to replace chief operating officer Ken Pigaga, who is leaving.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 06:00 PM

The firm has appointed Iain Plunkett as COO of the combined group and a member of the global executive committee, led by chief executive officer John Phizackerley.

Plunkett will start at TP Icap in the second quarter. Since September 2015, Plunkett had been COO at Aberdeen Asset Management. ...

