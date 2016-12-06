TP Icap finds replacement for COO Pigaga

The firm has appointed Iain Plunkett as COO of the combined group and a member of the global executive committee, led by chief executive officer John Phizackerley.Plunkett will start at TP Icap in the second quarter. Since September 2015, Plunkett had been COO at Aberdeen Asset Management. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.