Citigroup fined $25m for spoofing by Treasury traders

Citigroup Global Markets' US Treasury and US swaps desks were found to have conducted the spoofing activity, by bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before its execution, over 2,500 times in the period between July 16, 2011 and December 31, 2012.The CFTC ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.