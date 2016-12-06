Watermark
Citigroup fined $25m for spoofing by Treasury traders

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has settled a charge of spoofing in the US Treasury futures market with Citigroup, resulting in an order to pay a $25m civil monetary penalty.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:45 PM

Citigroup Global Markets' US Treasury and US swaps desks were found to have conducted the spoofing activity, by bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before its execution, over 2,500 times in the period between July 16, 2011 and December 31, 2012.

The CFTC ...

