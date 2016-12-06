Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Life Healthcare trims rights issue by $130m

Shares in Life Healthcare Group Holdings, one of South Africa’s largest private hospital operators, closed 2.5% higher on Monday after it said late on Friday that its rights issue would be R1.7bn ($130m) smaller than planned.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:45 PM

The company, which has a market cap of R37.9bn ($2.8bn), had planned to raise R10.7bn ($756m) to reduce its leverage after buying Alliance Medical Group (AMG) in the UK. Life Healthcare will now instead raise up to R9bn.

Rand Merchant Bank is bookrunner. The deal is expected ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,941.13 111 8.93%
2 Barclays 31,588.47 86 7.85%
3 JPMorgan 27,799.55 107 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,706.86 75 6.88%
5 HSBC 21,949.38 82 5.45%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 114.00 1 66.16%
2 CaixaBank 37.05 1 21.50%
3 UniCredit 10.62 1 6.17%
3 BNP Paribas 10.62 1 6.17%
Subtotal 172.30 3 100.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 770.06 2 16.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 14.32%
3 JPMorgan 527.28 4 11.50%
4 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 8.91%
5 Deutsche Bank 321.53 3 7.01%