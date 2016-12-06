Watermark
AFT picks spot in curve for first French sovereign green bond

The Agence France Trésor has announced the maturity date for the first ever French sovereign green bond, which could be priced this week.

The green OAT will mature in June 2039, a year in which France has no other outstanding benchmarks. The closest outstanding conventional OATs mature in October 2038 and April 2041, while France also has an outstanding July 2040 inflation linked OATs.

The AFT had earlier picked Barclays, ...

