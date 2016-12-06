Watermark
CVC brings repricing swing into sterling levloan market

Sky Bet, the UK gaming company owned by private equity firm CVC, has informed investors that it is planning to cut margins on its existing term loan.

  By Victor Jimenez
  03:30 PM

Sky Bet wants to lower margins over Libor from 525bp to 450bp on its £340m five year term loan ‘B’. The facility has a 1% floor, which the borrower also wants to cut to 0%.

Goldman Sachs leads the deal, with other mandate lead arrangers Barclays ...

