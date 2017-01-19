S&P makes senior appointments in Asia Pacific

Okorochenko continues to be based in Singapore, where she has held a number of senior analytical and managerial roles since joining the region in 2004.Matthew Batrouney has been appointed head of south and southeast Asia, also based in Singapore. He will oversee the commercial operations of S&P's ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.