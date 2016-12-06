Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Funding scorecard: European supranationals and agencies

This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European supranationals and agencies have made during the first three weeks of the year.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11:30 AM


BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

BNG		€2bn€15bn-€16bn12.9%Jan 20

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 JPMorgan 1,158.55 2 14.54%
1 HSBC 1,158.55 2 14.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 12.78%
5 Danske Bank 662.83 1 8.32%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 3,533.69 6 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 3,387.74 5 11.52%
3 HSBC 3,118.62 6 10.60%
4 Citi 3,063.28 6 10.42%
5 TD Securities Inc 2,869.30 6 9.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 8,562.94 16 11.90%
2 JPMorgan 7,530.41 18 10.46%
3 Barclays 7,389.83 18 10.27%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,234.66 16 8.66%
5 Citi 4,953.38 17 6.88%