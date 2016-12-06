Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Slovenia gives back to primary dealers with eurobond return

Slovenian funding officials took advantage of the first sovereign bond market outing this year to reward loyal members of the country’s primary dealer group.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 10:15 AM
The Baa3/A/A- rated borrower hired five banks to lead the dual tranche €1.3bn deal, including two European houses — HSBC and UniCredit — that had been absent from sovereign deals for nearly three years. Slovenian state-owned lender Abanka was also mandated for the first time since ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 Citi 3,599.18 10 11.11%
2 HSBC 1,925.24 7 5.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,736.50 8 5.36%
4 Itau BBA 916.67 2 2.83%
5 Bradesco BBI 900.00 2 2.78%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,421.53 5 33.29%
2 HSBC 937.89 2 12.90%
3 Itau BBA 916.67 2 12.60%
4 Bradesco BBI 900.00 2 12.37%
5 Morgan Stanley 800.00 1 11.00%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Standard Chartered Bank 295.00 1 32.24%
1 HSBC 295.00 1 32.24%
1 Credit Agricole CIB 295.00 1 32.24%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 30.00 1 3.28%
Subtotal 915.00 2 100.00%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.35%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.45%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,911.64 17 8.64%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.13%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.41%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jan 2017
1 State Bank of India 262.46 3 12.40%
1 Citi 262.46 3 12.40%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 242.57 3 11.46%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 191.19 2 9.03%
4 DBS 191.19 2 9.03%