Trio signs up for Dasin Retail $359m multi-currency financing

Bank of China, DBS, Hang Seng Bank and Maybank are the co-ordinators of the loan, which is denominated in dollars, Singapore dollars and renminbi.The deal, signed on Friday, consists of two portions, an offshore S$430m ($301m) tranche of which S$242m was supplied in the Singaporean currency and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.