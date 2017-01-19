Guotai Junan Securities seeks OK for HK listing

The company, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), is looking to float as many as 1.04bn H-shares, it said in a filing with SSE in October, 2016.Guotai is one of China’s largest brokers and from 2007 to 2015 was among the top three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.