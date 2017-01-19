EEX touts German and Swiss power contracts
The European Energy Exchange is to introduce a German intraday floor futures contract as well as Swiss day and weekend futures contracts.
The new contracts will all start trading on March 15 and add to EEX’s product range. The German intraday floor futures will complement EEX’s German intraday cap futures. While the cap futures allow market participants to hedge against particularly high prices in the German intraday market, the new
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.