Mosaic offering thaws solar ABS pipeline

California-based solar finance company Mosaic is preparing to hit the ABS primary market with an offering backed by loans on residential rooftop solar systems, the first such transaction since early 2016.

  • By Max Adams
  • 06:45 PM

The company filed an ABS-15G form with US Securities and Exchange Commission on January 17 for Mosaic Solar Loans 2017-1. The size of the deal could not be immediately determined, though the filing states that Mosaic submitted data on 5,595 assets for independent accounting review by Deloitte.

...

