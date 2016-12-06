Watermark
Italy matches Belgium for size, book and curve performance

Italy on Wednesday produced an almost carbon copy trade of Belgium’s 10 year euro benchmark from earlier this week, printing €6bn as its curve tightened in the background — although with a longer dated bond.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM
Leads Banca IMI, Barclays, Crédit Agricole, ING and NatWest Markets printed a September 2033 for Italy at 18bp over the March 2032 BTP. That was at the tight end of guidance of 20bp area and initial price thoughts of low 20s, both circulated on ...

