Nasdaq Dubai grows equity futures market

Nasdaq Dubai established the platform on September 1. NSB joins Al Ramz Capital, Arqaam Capital, EFG Hermes, Integrated Securities, Menacorp and Mubasher Financial Services Dubai in being able to transact business on the exchange.NSB is a subsidiary of the Naeem Holding business, which operates as an investment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.