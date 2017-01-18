MOEX touts weekly options on Russian index

MOEX will begin offering the weekly option series on the RTS index from January 26. The first expiry date will be February 9.After February 9 there will always be two weekly expiring series available. But where any new weekly expiry would be on the same date as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.