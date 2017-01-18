KfW offers more backing for EM clearing guarantor
KfW has invested more money in Frontclear, an organisation which offers guarantees to help clear emerging market and frontier market trades, boosting access to international interbank markets.
The new investment of $2.2m sits on top of $100m KfW has already provided as a ‘first loss tranche’ for Frontclear. The organisation is also backed by Proparco, a development fund partially backed by Agence Francaise de Developpmenet, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the UK’s
...
