Korea East-West Power heads for W1tr IPO

Details of the float have yet to be finalised, but given the size of the company — an government-owned giant of Korea Electric Power Corp (Kepco) — ECM bankers in Korea expect the deal to be up to W1tr.“Power businesses are under strict government control and the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.