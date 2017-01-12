BoCom International eyes $300m HK float

BoCom International Holdings has appointed BoCom International, China Securities International, CICC and Haitong International as joint sponsors of the IPO, which could raise as much as $300m, said sources close to the deal.The bank wants to use proceeds from listing in various areas. It plans ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.