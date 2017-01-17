CBOE / Bats shareholders approve merger plan
Shareholders of the Chicago Board Options Exchange and of Bats Global Markets have approved the exchanges’ plans to pursue a merger and to issue shares supporting the deal.
CBOE and Bats held separate special meetings of their stockholders on Tuesday. CBOE stockholders voted in favour of a proposal to approve the issuance of shares of CBOE Holdings common stock to back the previously announced agreement and plan of merger. And Bats stockholders also approved the proposal
