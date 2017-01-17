Watermark
Head CS ABS analyst jumps ship

David Zhang, who headed securitized products modeling at Credit Suisse, has left the bank to join fixed income research and analytics firm MSCI.

  • By Max Adams
  • 17 Jan 2017

According to an announcement on Tuesday, Zhang will head up the firm’s securitized products research effort in a newly created role. Zhang will lead the research team in developing risk and return models for ABS traders and portfolio managers.

At Credit Suisse, Zhang was involved in modeling risk ...

