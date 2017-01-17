Watermark
MPL deal flow opens up with SoFi consumer ABS

SoFi is the first online lender to offer a new securitization in 2017, bringing to market a $477m unsecured consumer loan transaction to open up the marketplace loan ABS pipeline.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 17 Jan 2017

Deutsche BankCitiGoldman Sachs and JP Morgan are leading the $477.1m offering, which is expected to price later this week.

DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency each assigned an A rating to the $426.4m ‘A’ notes, and a BBB to the $50.7m ‘B’ notes. SoFi will retain a ...

