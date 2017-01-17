Watermark
BCP leaps as it goes ex-rights ahead of €1.33bn rights issue

Shares in Banco Comercial Português, the Portuguese bank, closed 15% higher on Tuesday after they began trading ex-rights ahead of its €1.33bn rights issue to strengthen its capital buffers and repay contingent convertible bonds owned by the Portuguese government.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 17 Jan 2017

The rights are scheduled to begin trading separately on Euronext Lisbon on Thursday, January 19, and the subscription period runs until 3pm on Thursday, February 2.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are global coordinators, while Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca are bookrunners.

