CLO investors eye fat mezz spreads

CLO investors are targeting mezzanine and junior tranches of US and European deals, as wide spreads further down the capital stack lag the aggressive tightening seen in senior paper.

  • By David Bell
  • 17 Jan 2017

Spreads on mezzanine and junior CLO debt have lagged the tightening seen last year in the senior part of the capital stack, where triple-A paper moved from around 150bp to below 100bp.

With the primary pipeline yet to kick off in 2017, the market is yet to see ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 10.72
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 10.66
3 Credit Suisse 6.45
4 Lloyds Bank 6.42
5 JP Morgan 6.35

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,260.06 2 126,006,164,037.19%
2 Rabobank 1,081.86 1 108,185,922,974.77%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 430.57 1 43,057,020,785.00%
4 SK Securities 192.86 1 19,286,162,593.99%
4 Meritz Financial Group Inc 192.86 1 19,286,162,593.99%