Patience pays for Yanlord Land’s $450m

Initial price guidance for B1/B+/B+ rated Yanlord’s five non call three was set at the 6.25% area by joint global co-ordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the morning local time. UOB was also on the deal a joint lead manager.Guidance ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.