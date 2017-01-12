Morgan Stanley receives approval to raise China JV stake
Morgan Stanley has received approval to increase its stake in its Chinese securities venture from 33.3% to 49%, according to a source with knowledge of the agreement.
The Shanghai office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) confirmed in a posting on its website that it had approved the US bank’s petition to change the terms of its association with Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co. The maximum amount a foreign bank may hold in a
...
