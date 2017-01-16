Animal feed maker AlzChem picks SG, Baader for IPO

The company said it would issue €40m to €50m of new equity, and shareholders would sell stock too.
There is a 15% greenshoe and AlzChem will have a freefloat of more than 50% after the IPO, the company said in its intention to float document.AlzChem is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.