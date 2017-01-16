Watermark
LCH.Clearnet get US portfolio margining nod

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has given LCH.Clearnet and its clearing members permission to portfolio margin customer positions.

  • 16 Jan 2017

The order granted by the CFTC will allow LCH.Clearnet, the clearing house, and its clearing members that are registered as “futures commission merchants” under US regulations the ability to portfolio margin positions in futures and cleared swaps, provided they are held in a cleared swaps account.

