Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HKEX deploys derivs volatility control mechanism

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has gone live with a volatility control mechanism on its derivative market to prevent extreme price volatility.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 16 Jan 2017

The implementation on Monday of the volatility control mechanism (VCM) follows the introduction of a similar policy in the exchange’s equity market on August 22.

HKEX hopes that by introducing the VCM it can prevent extreme price movements in contracts. This could, in turn, limit the possibility ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 Citi 22,118.13 61 9.00%
2 Barclays 20,987.41 55 8.54%
3 JPMorgan 17,406.75 53 7.08%
4 HSBC 16,333.52 48 6.64%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,454.74 49 6.29%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 43,328.12 198 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 42,145.56 84 6.45%
3 HSBC 38,419.93 154 5.88%
4 UniCredit 37,616.85 180 5.75%
5 ING 30,163.46 163 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 31.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 166.67 1 12.95%
2 JPMorgan 166.67 1 12.95%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 166.67 1 12.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 59.80 1 4.65%