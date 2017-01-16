Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DBS Bank lands long awaited debut euro covered bond

Singaporean issuer DBS Bank is set to close its first euro covered bond, four months after putting the transaction on hold.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 Jan 2017

DBS Bank finalised terms on a seven year €750m deal on Monday morning, pricing the deal 15bp over mid-swaps, after tightening pricing from guidance of 17bp over. The bank originally mandated leads for the transaction in September last year, but then put the deal on hold.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 1,771.98 5 9.12%
2 HSBC 1,629.73 7 8.39%
3 Commerzbank Group 1,363.68 5 7.02%
4 UBS 1,350.40 4 6.95%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 978.07 4 5.03%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,638.50 15 11.13%
2 Barclays 7,212.69 10 9.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,158.31 19 7.93%
4 Credit Suisse 5,544.13 9 7.14%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,837.98 10 6.23%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Citi 7,161.15 5 19.51%
2 Barclays 5,414.82 3 14.75%
3 Credit Suisse 4,540.95 3 12.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,308.61 5 6.29%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,294.43 1 6.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 1,422.29 4 10.47%
2 UBS 1,350.40 4 9.94%
3 Commerzbank Group 1,126.47 3 8.29%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 978.07 4 7.20%
5 BayernLB 954.49 3 7.03%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 8,187.43 25 5.18%
2 BNP Paribas 7,618.57 27 4.82%
3 UBS 7,366.70 31 4.66%
4 Barclays 5,784.35 18 3.66%
5 Citi 4,896.19 26 3.10%