Long wait over as Argentina announces key mandate

Argentina could not wish for better market conditions as it prepares its crucial first bond of 2017, said Lat Am bankers this week. After many sleepless nights for DCM bankers pitching the deal, the South American sovereign on Wednesday mandated bookrunners, writes Oliver West.

  • By Oliver West
  • 12 Jan 2017

B3/B-/B rated Argentina opted for six of the same banks that managed its blockbuster $16.5bn bond return last April, naming BBVA, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander as bookrunners for its forthcoming 144A/Reg S deal. 

