Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 1,771.98 5 9.12%
2 HSBC 1,629.73 7 8.39%
3 Commerzbank Group 1,363.68 5 7.02%
4 UBS 1,350.40 4 6.95%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 978.07 4 5.03%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 Citi 7,413.87 6 15.59%
2 Barclays 5,811.05 5 12.22%
3 Credit Suisse 4,758.46 4 10.01%
4 Goldman Sachs 3,817.17 9 8.03%
5 BNP Paribas 3,331.41 4 7.00%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Citi 7,161.15 5 19.51%
2 Barclays 5,414.82 3 14.75%
3 Credit Suisse 4,540.95 3 12.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,308.61 5 6.29%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,294.43 1 6.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 1,422.29 4 10.47%
2 UBS 1,350.40 4 9.94%
3 Commerzbank Group 1,126.47 3 8.29%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 978.07 4 7.20%
5 BayernLB 954.49 3 7.03%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 8,187.43 25 5.18%
2 BNP Paribas 7,618.57 27 4.82%
3 UBS 7,366.70 31 4.66%
4 Barclays 5,784.35 18 3.66%
5 Citi 4,896.19 26 3.10%