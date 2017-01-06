KommuneKredit to go first again
KommuneKredit will be first out the blocks in a major currency for the second week running this coming Monday, after mandating banks for a new benchmark on Friday.
The Danish agency hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays
, Crédit Agricole
and Nordea to run a seven year euro benchmark. That tenor proved popular this week, with Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten opening the euro market with a €1bn deal on Tuesday
and KfW
...
