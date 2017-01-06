Indiabulls Housing makes quick return with $150m

Barclays is driving the new transaction, and sent out invitations on Friday with three levels of participation on offer.
Banks have to commit in one of three brackets — $20m-$29m, $10m-$19m and $5m-$9m.For commitments in dollars, the top level pays 180bp as all-in, followed by 175bp for the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.