Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prime credit card charge-offs hit record low in December

The charge-off rate for prime credit cards hit a new low in December, with market watchers predicting that the sector should be able to withstand rate hikes in the coming year.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 04 Jan 2017
The prime credit card ABS charge-off level — the amount of 180 day delinquent credit card payments declared uncollectable — dropped to 2.33% in December, 10 bps lower than in October 2016 and approximately 80% lower than the September 2009 peak charge-off figure of 11.52%. The charge-off rate ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 8,775 26 10.72
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 8,723 26 10.66
3 Credit Suisse 5,282 12 6.45
4 Lloyds Bank 5,252 18 6.42
5 JP Morgan 5,195 12 6.35

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 Jan 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 89,665.51 223 10.38%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 81,564.77 240 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 79,691.49 233 9.23%
4 Citi 76,560.79 237 8.86%
5 Credit Suisse 61,571.60 182 7.13%