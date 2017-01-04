Prime credit card charge-offs hit record low in December
The charge-off rate for prime credit cards hit a new low in December, with market watchers predicting that the sector should be able to withstand rate hikes in the coming year.
The prime credit card ABS charge-off level — the amount of 180 day delinquent credit card payments declared uncollectable — dropped to 2.33% in December, 10 bps lower than in October 2016 and approximately 80% lower than the September 2009 peak charge-off figure of 11.52%. The charge-off rate
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.