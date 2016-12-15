Sutures India, Barbeque Nation eye 2017 listings

“They formally reached out to firms last week for a listing that could come in the second half of 2017,” said an ECM banker in India who was invited to pitch. “The company is interesting because it operates in a fast growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry.”Sutures ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.