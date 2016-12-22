Watermark
Goldman Sachs given $120m penalty for Isdafix rigging

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has given Goldman Sachs a $120m penalty for trying to manipulate dollar Isdafix and falsely reporting benchmark swap rates.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 22 Dec 2016

This is the third penalty issued by the CFTC since it started its investigation of the rate setting processes involved for the US Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD Isdafix) swap market in 2013.

Barclays received a penalty of $400m in May 2015 and Citibank $250m ...

