Eurex hires R&D leaders to accelerate product development

Ramdarshan will be head of derivatives product R&D for equity and index products, while Bartholomew has an equivalent job for fixed income products.Eurex expects to launch new products in 2017. One reason is the introduction on January 16 of new rules on initial margin for OTC derivatives ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.