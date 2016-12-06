Watermark
Eurex hires R&D leaders to accelerate product development

Eurex, the derivatives exchange of Deutsche Börse, has hired Lee Bartholomew and Zubin Ramdarshan to work on research and development for new derivatives products.

Ramdarshan will be head of derivatives product R&D for equity and index products, while Bartholomew has an equivalent job for fixed income products.

Eurex expects to launch new products in 2017. One reason is the introduction on January 16 of new rules on initial margin for OTC derivatives ...

