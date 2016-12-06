Great year for CEEMEA as bonds hit $157bn

CEEMEA borrowers had their busiest year since 2013 this year, issuing $157bn of international bonds which is just shy of double 2015’s volumes. Low yields thanks to central bank quantitative easing, low global rates and improving growth stories in EM contributed to a relentless bid for EM assets which aided the execution of deals from across the credit spectrum and right down the yield curve. A great year for EM is giving way to an uncertain one in 2017 however.