Great year for CEEMEA as bonds hit $157bn
CEEMEA borrowers had their busiest year since 2013 this year, issuing $157bn of international bonds which is just shy of double 2015’s volumes. Low yields thanks to central bank quantitative easing, low global rates and improving growth stories in EM contributed to a relentless bid for EM assets which aided the execution of deals from across the credit spectrum and right down the yield curve. A great year for EM is giving way to an uncertain one in 2017 however.
CEEMEA borrowers issued $157bn of international bonds via 246 deals in 2016, up from $85.6bn via 169 deals in 2016, according to data from Dealogic. Volumes were once again dominated by sovereign issuers with Saudi Arabia’s blowout $17.5bn triple tranche bond boosting October’s volumes to the busiest month
