Spanish banks fail mortgage floor judgement

The European Court of Justice ruled against the Spanish banking sector on Wednesday, a surprise judgement which could hit the capital ratios and interest income of several banks in the sector, including BBVA.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:45 PM

The judgement deals with mortgage interest “floors”, included by several banks in their mortgage contracts. These have become particularly relevant as interest rates have dropped, and have helped preserve interest margin at the firms using them.

But since at least 2013, they have been subject to legal ...

