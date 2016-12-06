Spanish banks fail mortgage floor judgement

The judgement deals with mortgage interest “floors”, included by several banks in their mortgage contracts. These have become particularly relevant as interest rates have dropped, and have helped preserve interest margin at the firms using them.But since at least 2013, they have been subject to legal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.