Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fitch adds to sobering view on HY in 2017

Fitch on Thursday left a cautionary message on the high yield market's prospects for next year: issuance will be tame, especially from single-B borrowers, and there are several reasons for that.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 12:30 PM

Fitch on Thursday joined the largest choir in the European high yield bond market ahead of Christmas and New Year: from deal originators to traders, most market participants expect a difficult 2017 for high yield bond issuance, particularly for single-B rated borrowers.

“The single-B segment of the European ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Dec 2016
1 JPMorgan 17,129.20 36 9.64%
2 UniCredit 16,798.01 75 9.46%
3 HSBC 15,334.06 45 8.63%
4 BNP Paribas 10,228.97 74 5.76%
5 Credit Suisse 10,076.32 23 5.67%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Dec 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 7,800.70 49 10.45%
2 Citi 6,458.14 23 8.65%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,353.41 38 8.51%
4 Barclays 5,706.27 35 7.64%
5 JPMorgan 4,221.50 35 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Dec 2016
1 JPMorgan 27,741.60 220 5.32%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,613.02 179 4.72%
3 Goldman Sachs 23,040.62 149 4.42%
4 Barclays 21,990.34 143 4.22%
5 Citi 21,684.76 164 4.16%