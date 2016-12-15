Big oversubscription for HK$2.8bn Tricor LBO loan

Asia has taken its time in improving corporate governance standards, with experts agreeing on the need for broader action. But Taiwan and Hong Kong firms seem to be moving in the right direction, as shown in the results of this year's Asiamoney Corporate Governance poll. Paolo Danese reports.

Asiamoney is pleased to present its choices for Asia’s Best Managed Companies in 2016. In a year marked by political and economic upheaval, the region’s best firms and executives impressed on through a combination of factors including financial performance, innovation and strategic execution.

Analysts in Asia are used to dealing with dynamic and unpredictable markets but the events of this year provided a real test of mettle. Against a backdrop of global political upheaval and worsening economic outlook at home, the winners of Asiamoney’s 2016 Brokers Poll have proved they have what it takes to impress their clients.

Asia’s brokerages have needed to stay nimble in the face of volatile markets and changing regulation that has tested their industry. HSBC and CLSA are well placed to meet the challenge after coming out top in the Asiamoney Brokers Poll. Peter McGill reports.

It has been another testing year for banks in the Middle East. A strengthening dollar abroad, pallid economic growth at home and political instability still flaring around the region have hampered expansion plans and put a squeeze on profits. But some banks have weathered this storm well and have proven once again how resilient the Middle Eastern banking market really is. To recognise the outstanding performances of these institutions, Asiamoney is pleased to announce the winners of our awards for best banks in the Middle East 2016.