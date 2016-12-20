Watermark
Euronext in pole position to buy LCH.Clearnet SA

The London Stock Exchange has entered into exclusive talks with Euronext about selling it LCH.Clearnet SA, the LSE's French clearing subsidiary.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 20 Dec 2016

The LSE is in the midst of merging with Deutsche Börse and the deal is undergoing competition review by the European Commission. A key area of concern is post-trade services and clearing.

On September 28, to address these concerns, the LSE said it was exploring selling LCH.Clearnet SA.

Euronext ...

