Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LSE/DB tie-up fears recede, but race on to hit deadline

The European Commission will focus on post trade and clearing in its review of the proposed merger between London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse, having narrowed its list of concerns from September. But the race is on for the exchanges to address these concerns, with less than three months until a pivotal deadline.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 15 Dec 2016

The Commission’s main concern is that the LSE/Deutsche Börse transaction would combine several of the biggest central counterparties (CCPs) for trades in Europe. This merged entity would amount to a €150bn margin pool, the biggest in the world.

The Commission initially feared the LSE/Deutsche Börse merger could kill ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Dec 2016
1 JPMorgan 359,517.36 1614 8.62%
2 Citi 339,980.80 1278 8.15%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 303,950.96 1106 7.29%
4 Barclays 298,535.74 1004 7.16%
5 HSBC 251,859.09 1057 6.04%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Dec 2016
1 JPMorgan 42,654.06 74 7.10%
2 BNP Paribas 39,074.49 174 6.50%
3 HSBC 37,367.66 145 6.22%
4 UniCredit 35,145.87 170 5.85%
5 ING 25,762.57 142 4.29%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Dec 2016
1 JPMorgan 18,124.41 98 10.41%
2 Goldman Sachs 14,593.82 77 8.38%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,249.43 62 6.46%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,227.66 51 6.45%
5 UBS 10,496.97 54 6.03%